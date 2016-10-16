Foreign Ministry admonishes some media for "highly inappropriate" reporting

BANGKOK: The Thai Foreign Ministry has admonised "some big foreign media" over their "highly inappopriate" reporting during the period of mourning following the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

In a statement today, it said such practices were not only unethical but unprofessional and insensitive towards the feelings of the Thai people, as well as offensive on their traditions.

"It has been found that some big foreign media have been reporting erroneous or false information and accusations that are of a manipulative and provocative nature," it said today.

The death of King Bhumibol, 89, the longest-reigning monarch on Thursday has attracted worldwide coverage from media organisations.

The foreign ministry deplores such actions by the media as it reflects the prejudice of the author or authors and agencies, and requests that they refrain from such practices. — Bernama