High tide phenomenon: JBPM will not freeze firemen's leave

KEPONG: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has no plan to freeze the leave of firemen in preparations to face the high tide phenomenon in several states.

JBPM deputy director-general (Development) Datuk Amer Yusof said this was because JBPM could mobilise firemen from other states, other than having enough manpower to date.

"We have not reached the stage where we have to freeze leave as we have almost 30,000 personnel including volunteer and support firemen nationwide and adequate transportation to conduct rescue works in the areas affected by the phenomenon, namely, in Selangor, Perak and Kedah," he said.

Speaking to reporters at the 2016 Fire Fighter Charity Trail Run programme here today, Amir said JBPM was also ready to mobilise its machinery such as lorries, boats and other existing equipment to the affected locations to help in operations, if needed.

At the programme, 1,200 members of the public and personnel of Fire Fighter Industry Sdn Bhd took part in the charity run organised by Fire Fighter Industry Sdn Bhd with the cooperation of JBPM.

Also present were Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Khirudin Drahman@Hussaini and Fire Fighter Industry Sdn Bhd director Jeffrey Soo.

At the ceremony, Fire Fighter Industry Sdn Bhd also handed over a donation of RM30,000 to Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department Welfare Cooperative and RM5,000 to to the Hulu Langat Special Children Association. — Bernama