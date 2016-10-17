Strong winds, choppy seas until Wednesday

Posted on 16 October 2016 - 08:06pm Last updated on 17 October 2016 - 12:00am

KUALA LUMPUR: Strong southwesterly winds blowing at a speed of 40-50km an hour, with waves reaching a height of 3.5m in the waters off Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Sarawak (Rejang, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri), Federal Territory of Labuan, and Sabah (Pedalaman, West Coast, Kudat and Sandakan) are expected until Wednesday, Oct 19.

In a statement issued today, the Malaysian Meteorological Department said significant high tides are also expected in the coastal areas of Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak and Selangor, exposing them to a rise in seawater levels.

It said the strong winds and choppy seas are dangerous to small boats, sea recreational activities and sea sports.

Strong winds have also been forecast for the waters off Phuket, North Melaka Strait, Condore, Reef North, Layang-Layang, Palawan, Sulu, Labuan and Reef South.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms forecast for North Malacca Strait, Tioman, Bunguran and Condore are expected to continue until early this evening.

The situation will cause strong winds of 50km an hour with waves reaching a height of 3.5m and dangerous to small boats. — Bernama