Johor looking to introduce new approaches to improve public transports system

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor state government is studying to introduce several new approaches in improving the public transport system in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said this included restricting heavy vehicles from entering certain areas in the city and to dedicate special lanes for the vehicle on high density roads.

He said, the government also intended to introduce other modes of transport for delivery of goods, such as train, which was found to be cheaper and more environmental-friendly than lorry.

He told reporters after officiating Gelang Patah Bus and Taxi Terminal, TransJohor Bus service and Johor Public Transport Masterplan, here, today.

In addition, Khaled said, the government was also looking at the possibilities to set up heavy vehicles network corridor and e-logistics in efforts to have a more efficient operation of logistic system.

In addition, the government might also introduce urban logistic concept to reduce congestion in the city centre, he said.

"If we don't do this, the use of lorries will continue to contribute to road congestion, damage to bridges and forces us to frequently maintain the roads.

"Thus, to restrict the lorries, the Johor Public Transport Corporation can study the timing of congestion in the city and meet the industry players and brief them, once its completed," he said.

The terminal built on a 0.7ha site, began its construction on Sept 1, 2014 with a total cost of RM6.8 million and fully completed last Aug 2. — Bernama