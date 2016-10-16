Malaysia will continue efforts to end conflict in Syria: Zahid

MAKKAH: Malaysia will continue its efforts to ensure that conflict in Syria, which has lasted over five years, is resolved as soon as possible.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Malaysia is concerned about the bombings in Aleppo while the United States and Russia were trying to broker a ceasefire.

"Malaysia will try to find a meeting point and solution so that the Syrians can prosper again," he told Malaysian journalists at the end of his five-day official visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Efforts to find a quick solution is in line with Malaysia's stand at the United Nations (UN) special meeting in New York, United States recently.

"We feel the conflict in Syria should end soon. Malaysia will continue to voice the view that the conflict can be resolved."

Zahid said Malaysia will continue to provide assistance and contribution, including on the issue of Syrian refugees.

"Malaysia is adamant to bring in 3,000 Syrian refugees who are seeking refuge in other countries."

Malaysia has accepted 167 Syrian refugees and placed them in the Klang Valley. They are given education and employment opportunities.

Zahid said the refugees include professionals and skilled workers.

"I will go to Lebanon and Jordan next year to bring in the remainder of Syrian refugees. I will also discuss with Turkey to bring Syrian refugees here.

On his visit to Saudi Arabia, Zahid said it was a success and thanked King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Naif Al-Saud for the hospitality, especially for allowing him to enter the Kaabah.

"Malaysia can learn from the deradicalisation, placement of illegal immigrants, and share experience and knowledge of the Institute of Leadership and Entrepreneurship (ILE) in Madinah," he said.

Zahid visited Prophet Muhamad's Mosque in Madinah and had a meeting with officials of Madinah Economic Knowledge City.

He held a meeting with the Malaysian community in Riyadh and Madinah and also performed the 'umrah' in Makkah.

Also in the delegation were Zahid's wife, Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis and Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia. — Bernama