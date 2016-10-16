Full support for PM, govt

PETALING JAYA: The Council of Former Elected Representatives (Mubarak) has unanimously decided to stand behind the current government.

"We vow to support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and the current government. We will cooperate and support in any way allowed by the law to foil efforts by any organisation to overthrow the government," it said in a statement after its 13th annual general meeting in Kuala Lumpur today.

Mubarak also called on the government to take stern action including enforcing existing laws to curtail such efforts.

"All political leaders from all parties, corporate leaders, businessmen, government officials as well as the people should respect and abide by the federal constitution, parliamentary democracy, Rulers' Constitution as well as the shared power between races that has been practised in Malaysia since independence," it added.

Mubarak also reiterated its support for all policies and programmes that have been carried out by the government in line with the democracy system that has been in place.