20 AirAsia flights affected by Typhoon Sarika

KUALA LUMPUR: At least 20 Air Asia flights heading to and from southern China were affected by Typhoon Sarika on yesterday and today.

The low-cost carrier in a statement yesterday notified that flights between Kuala Lumpur and Manila and from Kota Kinabalu and southern China will face cancellation or rescheduling.

The affected flights are AK 582/AK 583 (Kuala Lumpur-Manila), AK 1531/AK 1530 (Kota Kinabalu-Guangzhou), AK 1574/AK 1575 (Kota Kinabalu-Hangzhou), AK 239/AK 238 (Kota Kinabalu-Hong Kong), AK 2138/AK 2139 (Kota Kinabalu-Wuhan), AK 6260/AK 6261/AK 6262/AK 6263 (Kota Kinabalu-Tawau) and AK 5109/AK 5105/AK 5115/AK 5114/AK 5135/AK 5136 (Kota Kinabalu-Kuala Lumpur).

Affected passengers are advised to check the status of their flights on the airline's website before travelling to the airport.

AirAsia added that it is monitoring the potential impact of the storm and would continue to update customers on any changes via email and SMS.

The LCC can also be reached through Live Chat at www.airasia.com/my/en/live-chat.page or E-form at https://eform.airasia.com or @AskAirAsia on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Sarika whose location was 1,248km Northeast of Sandakan, Sabah at 8pm on Friday, will not hit Sabah, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

The department in a statement said the typhoon was on a "West by Northwest" trajectory heading towards Luzon Island, Philippines.

However, there was a spillover effect with strong winds and rough seas in the northern part of the Malacca Strait, off Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, it said.

It added that the situation was expected to persist until Wednesday (Oct 19).

More information can be obtained at the department's website at http://www.met.gov.my, the smartphone application myCuaca, on Facebook at malaysiamet, Twitter: @malaysiamet or by calling 1300221MET(1638). – Bernama