Leave frozen for NS APM officers to prepare for high tide phenomenon

PORT DICKSON: The state Civil Defence Force (APM) has frozen the leave of 25 officers until Thursday in preparation for the high tide phenomenon.

State APM director Lieutenant Colonel Kamal Mokhtar said 18 APM members have also been assigned to monitor conditions in 15 villages in the district where floods could occur.

"All these villages are flood prone if the high tide phenomenon occurs together with heavy rain and strong winds. The APM is constantly monitoring the affected areas and we have stationed six members in every shift to monitor the situation," he told Bernama here today.

Kamal said the villages involved were Kg Sungai Raya in Pasir Panjang, Kg Si Rusa Dalam and Kg Telok Pelandok in Si Rusa.

Other areas are Kg Air Meleleh, Kg Paya and Taman Sri Tarjing in Port Dickson and nine villages in Jimah, namely Kg Sawah, Kg Jawa, Kg Pachitan, Kg India, Kg Bukit Pelandok, Kg Bukit Melintang, Kg Chuah, Kg Baru Site A and Kg Jimah. — Bernama