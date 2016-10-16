Beware of 'sores' within Umno: Idris

MALACCA: Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron (pix) has likened some party members as 'sores' that will destroy Umno if not treated properly.

"I have detected several Opposition party supporters who acted as if they are together with us.

"They will pose a problem in the general election ," he said at the investiture ceremony to mark the 78th birthday of Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob here, today.

Yesterday, over 30 Umno leaders including former Umno Youth Exco member, Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen, quit the party.

They cited loss of confidence in Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak as reason for the decision.

Idris said Mohd Rafiq's decision to quit Umno was a relief as the party no long has to deal with disloyal members with ill intentions. — Bernama