Najib receives visit by Mantap participants

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and the Barisan Nasional parliamentary members received a visit by participants of the Program Internship Mahasiswa Turun Parlimen (Mantap) at Seri Perdana here tonight.

Also present was Mantap chairman Datuk Razali Ibrahim and Barisan Nasional Backbenchers' Club Chairman, Tan Sri Shahrir Samad.

A total of 95 people were selected for the programme this year, which is aimed at grooming university students as the next-in-line for the country's leadership in the future.

Razali, who is also deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Department, said the programme would also expose the students to matters relating to the Malaysian Parliament, as well as give them an understanding of the duties of a member of parliament.

"The sixth edition of the programme has received encouraging response from the participants, with 368 applications this year.

"Of these, 130 were selected for a second screening for the course, and only 95 chosen for the internship programme," he told Bernama today.

He said through the programme, participants would be given training and exposure to various aspects, including public speaking and image presentation, as well as preparing budgets. — Bernama