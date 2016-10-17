Madonna named Woman of the Year by Billboard

MUSIC industry chart organisation Billboard has named Madonna as its Woman of the Year for 2016, citing immense concert ticket sales, philanthropic work and human rights advocacy, and her continuing status as a continuing best-selling recording artist.

"Madonna is one of a miniscule number of super-artists whose influence and career transcend music," said president and chief creative officer of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group, Janice Min.

"She is an inspiration to hundreds of millions of people around the world, all while shattering every career record out there."

Named among her achievements were the 1 million ticket sales and US$170 million (RM715 million) generated by her Rebel Heart Tour, her status as the best-selling female recording artist of all time, and her life-saving Raising Malawi healthcare organisation.

A Women in Music gala, at which Madonna will be honoured, is to be held on Dec 9 in New York City, with the Lifetime network then airing the event on US TV. — AFP Relaxnews