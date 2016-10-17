MRCB: Two parties indicate interest in EDL Expressway

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Resources Corp Bhd (MRCB) has received indications of interest from two parties – PLUS Malaysia Bhd and a client of ZJ Advisory Sdn Bhd – to acquire the company’s equity stake in MRCB Lingkaran Selatan Sdn Bhd, the concession holder of the Eastern Dispersal Link Expressway in Johor.

“We will make the necessary announcement as and when the terms of the proposed disposal have been finalised,” MRCB said in a stock exchange filing.

In August, UEM Group Bhd had said that it was interested in acquiring the expressway if the price is right.

The concession is worth more than RM1.2 billion and selling its stake will help MRCB finance its jobs.