Minimal impact from sales target revision for Sunway Bhd

PETALING JAYA: The downward revision of Sunway Bhd's FY16 sales target from RM1.4 billion to RM1.1 billion has minimal impact on its earnings, said analysts.

The property developer revised its sales target due to revision in property launches for FY16 to RM800 million from its initial plan of RM1.6 billion worth of launches.

The launches of Sunway Geo Residences 3 with gross development value (GDV) of RM400 million and landed residences in Sunway Iskandar with GDV of RM400 million have both been deferred to FY17.

It also scrapped plans to sell its Sunway Velocity Office with GDV of RM200 million and retain it as a property investment asset.

MIDF Research revised its earnings forecast marginally but maintained its "neutral" call with an unchanged target price of RM3.25 on the stock.

"Earnings impact is minimal as bulk of the delayed launches were delayed for less than one year and as our initial new sales assumption was more conservative at RM1.3 billion as compared to management's earlier expectation of RM1.4 billion," it said in its report last Friday.

It revised downwards its new property sales assumption to RM1.1 billion from RM1.3 billion, to be in line with management expectation. Following the revision, its earnings forecasts for FY16 and FY17 were trimmed by 1% and 1.2%.

"We maintain our target price for Sunway at RM3.25 as the impact of revision in timeline of property launches on RNAV of property division is insignificant. Our target price of RM3.25 is based on sum-of-parts valuation. We maintain our neutral view on Sunway due to overall challenging property market outlook," it added.

According to MIDF Research, the launch of Sunway Geo Residences 3 has been delayed to 1HFY17 mainly due to changes in project plan where additional walkway is planned between Sunway Geo Residences 1 and 3, to improve accessibility between the residential and commercial precincts of Sunway South Quay.

As for Sunway Iskandar, the property project launch has been changed to retail and offices, from landed residential. The launch was initially planned for 4QFY16.

The company registered new sales of RM192 million in 3QFY16, bringing the total new sales to RM805 million in 9MFY16, which accounts for 73% of the new sales target of RM1.1 billion.

To date, it has launched properties with total GDV of RM555 million. In 4QFY16, it plans to launch another RM245 million worth of properties, including retail and offices in Sunway Iskandar and Tianjin Eco-City condominium.

"Looking ahead, its management plans to launch properties with massive total GDV of RM2 billion in FY17 as bulk of the delayed launches in FY16 will be rescheduled to FY17. The property projects to be launched in FY17 are located in several regions namely South Quay, Kelana Jaya, Penang, Johor and China," said MIDF Research.

Affin Hwang Capital, which maintained its "buy" call and price target of RM3.90, said that Sunway plans to continue its investment of RM500 million to RM900 million per annum in property investment assets and improving infrastructure to develop its townships.

"For its Sunway Iskandar project with GDV of RM30 billion (comprising 61% of total GDV of RM49 billion), the company will open the Sunway International School in January 2017. There are plans to develop lifestyle retail shops called Big Box to complement its new high-rise and landed residential units with GDV of RM580 million to be launched in 2017," it said.

Affin Hwang Capital said it continues to like the stock for its strategic property landbank, extensive experience in the construction sector and inexpensive valuation.