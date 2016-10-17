Lost medical college students found

SEREMBAN: Five students of a medical college, reported lost during a climb at Mount Berembun here, have been found early today.

Seremban Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohammad Idris said the students were found at about 1.30am, about two hours after a search and rescue operation was mounted for them.

"They got lost because they descended late and they did not have enough torch lights. We found them safe, although weak, and brought them down, arriving at the foot of the mountain at about 3am," he said when contacted by Bernama.

Mohammad said the station received a distress call at 10.30pm and a team of 10 firemen arrived at the scene about 20 minutes later.

The search and rescue team also involved the police, Civil Defence Force and the volunteer fire squad. — Bernama