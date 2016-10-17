Fashion Forward

PARKSON recently presented the Parkson Fashion Spotlight 2016 at the Pavilion Pitstop Fashion Report 2016.

The fashion show made its maiden debut at the annual not-to-be-missed fashion showcase in conjunction with the Formula 1 Petronas Malaysia Grand Prix.

During the highly anticipated show, the audience was treated to an exciting array of collections from nine brands that are distributed exclusively by Parkson.

French Connection, Trucco, The Class, Daphne, Pepe Jeans, SPAO, MIXXO, WHO.A.U, and Shoopen were the brands involved in spicing up the show.

The curated collections from the brands combined to make the fashion show a thoroughly enjoyable one as it encompassed everything that one can think of from stylish elegant pieces and comfortable casual wear to bags and accessories.

French Connection, Trucco, The Class, Daphne, Pepe Jeans, SPAO, MIXXO, WHO.A.U are available now at Parkson Pavilion while Shoopen is available exclusively at Shoes Gallery by Parkson, Fahrenheit88.