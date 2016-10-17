Budiman, Mastura sworn in as Members of Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: Budiman Mohd Zohdi and Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid took their oath as the new Members of Parliament for Sungai Besar and Kuala Kangsar respectively, in Parliament yesterday.

The swearing-in ceremony was held before Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia .

Budiman, 44, who is also Sungai Panjang assemblyman, won the Sungai Besar parliamentary seat with a majority of 9,191 votes in a by-election held last June 18 following the death of its incumbent, Tan Sri Noriah Kasnon, also of Barisan Nasional, in a helicopter crash in Sarawak on May 5.

Budiman, born in Kampung Sungai Limau, Sungai Besar, graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and a master's degree in communication from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM).

Meanwhile, Mastura, 55, won the Kuala Kangsar parliamentary seat with a majority of 6,969 votes in a by-election held on the same day following the death of her husband, Datuk Wan Mohammad Khair-il Anuar Wan Ahmad, who was also killed in the helicopter crash.

Mastura, who has four children, is a Lincoln's Inn graduate and practised as a lawyer for six years. — Bernama