Perak PKR man charged again over rally held three years ago

IPOH: Perak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) organising secretary Mohammad Anuar Zakaria was again charged in the Sessions Court here today with organising an illegal assembly three years ago.

However, he pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read out before judge Ikmal Hishan Mohd Tajuddin.

Mohammad Anuar, 49, who is former Perak PKR secretary, was charged under Section 9 (1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 with failing to provide a 10-day notice to the Ipoh District Police Chief on a rally which was held at 7.30pm on May 12, 2013, in front of the of the PKR office at No 10 Jalan Medan Istana here.

The offence carries a fine not exceeding RM10,000, upon conviction.

Ikmal Hishan set Nov 18 for mention and released Mohammad Anuar on a bail of RM8,000 in one surety.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Fadhli Ab Wahab, while Mohammad Anuar was represented by lawyers Khairul Anuar Musa and Madhi Hasan.

Mohammad Anuar was first charge with the offence on May 27, 2013, but applied to drop the charge and on April 28, 2014, the court dismissed the application.

On May 16, 2014, the court discharged, but not amounting to acquittal, of the charge against him. — Bernama