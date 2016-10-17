Police arrest two suspected 'Ah Longs'

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested two men suspected of being "Ah Longs" following a tip-off yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said the first suspect was arrested in Johor Baru at 1.15am while his accomplice was arrested here in Sri Petaling at 9.40pm on Sunday.

"Investigations found that the men were part of four individuals allegedly involved in an incident at Kota Damansara on Oct 12 where a 66-year-old woman saw four men throwing bottles of red paint at the gate and walls of her home," he told reporters at his office here today.

He said the incident was triggered after the victim's ex-husband took a loan from them using his identity card, which is registered under his old address.

"I can't confirm whether the two men detained are the exact suspects we saw in the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage where the suspects fled in a Toyota Estima, but we can confirm that these two are part of the same Ah Long syndicate," he said, adding that police are tracking down the rest of the syndicate members.

Mohd Zani further revealed that checks found that the victim's ex-husband had also taken a loan from 15 other money-lenders resulting in a "chain of debts".

On Oct 15, the images of the four armed men with machetes and hammer were caught on CCTV as they fled after splashing the red paint.

The men were seen slashing a rope that was tied to the boom gate at the guard house before fleeing in the Estima.

It is learnt that the same group of loan sharks were caught on camera again after they terrorised a cafe in Serdang later on the same day.

The video, lasting one minute and 19 seconds, clearly showed the suspects dressed in the same attire as they were in the earlier video.

Petaling Jaya police are in the midst of liaising with their Serdang counterparts to investigate the case.