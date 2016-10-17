IS fighters may flee to their home countries: Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR: The government warned of returning IS fighters if the current Mosul offensive by coalition forces in Iraq proves successful.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (pix) said the fighters may flee to their home countries or attempt to seek safe havens to hide in.

"The number is not small, tens of thousands who are directly involved with IS may flee, which is why proactive measures need to be taken," Hishammuddin told a press conference today.

He said his Ministry and the Armed Forces are closely monitoring the offensive in Iraq for any developments.

Hishammuddin said he also met with defence ministers from Turkey, France, and the Defence Secretary of US, who are facing the same threats, to forge a strong and up to date information network.

He stressed on the importance of having the necessary information on IS fighters due to the ease of travel in a "borderless, globalised world".

Hishammuddin said other nations in the region, too, face the same threat and efforts to strengthen relations with Indonesia and Philippines must be fast-tracked.

He said this is especially important when it comes to the Sulu Sea, where arms, drugs, and people smuggling is common, and the government is inviting Brunei to cooperate as well.

"There is also the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group (in southern Philippines) which has already aligned itself to and declared allegiance to IS," Hishammuddin said.

He said all Asean member nations have been briefed about the Mosul offensive and reiterated the importance of having accurate information on the movement of IS fighters.

Dozens of Malaysians have travelled to Iraq or Syria to join IS and some, including former PAS member Mohd Lotfi Ariffin, have been reportedly killed.