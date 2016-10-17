Terengganu police on a manhunt for a 29-year-old murder suspect (Updated)

KUALA TERENGGANU: Police have launched a manhunt for a 29-year-old local in connection with a murder which took place at the car park of the State Religious Department here on Sunday.

State CID chief ACP Wan Abdul Aziz Wan Hamzah said police have opened a murder investigation paper and urged those with information on the man's whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.

The victim, identified as Mohd Sukri Hussin, started to argue with the suspect in the car park over the discovery that the man who was about to marry the victim's sister was already married.

The religious department records showed that the suspect had married a 24-year-old woman six years ago.

During the argument, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim to death.

Police on arrival found the body of Mohd Sukri, a Kelantan Road Transport Department employee, with six stab wounds on the neck and chest.

It is learnt that the weapon used was a six-inch long knife.

Wan Abdul Aziz said the suspect fled the scene with a friend in a car and had threatened a security guard with the knife after the latter closed the car park gate when he heard screams, fearing a car theft or a robbery in progress.

Meanwhile, later today police detained two suspects, the 27 year-old owner of the red Honda Civic used as a getaway car and a 55 year old carpenter from Kampung Dusun Tembakau in Kuala Terengganu.

After the getaway, the 27 year-old handed over the car to his uncle, (the 55 year-old) to prevent the car from being traced.