Disability is not the end of the road

PETALING JAYA: Born with a deformed right hand, the MyHero Award 2.0 winner, Ong Boo Siong took his condition as a challenge to be independent as well as to inspire and spread positivity to those around him.

For Ong, disability does not mean reliance on others. Instead, the motivational speaker took advantage of his situation to spread positivity with an aim to make the country a better place.

People of all walks of life who hear his talk are awe struck of how he motivates them to lead a better life.

Ong usually combined his own experience and knowledge growing in the tough world to promote positive energy to the community.

"Life is meant to be lived with a positive and optimistic view in facing everyday challenges," he said, adding that one must make the best of his/her life every day.

To date, Ong has visited more than 1,000 schools to deliver his motivational talk, and inspired thousands of students to believe in their own capabilities.

"We do not have the ability to choose our condition when we were born, but we can control our destiny as long as we keep our positivity," he said.

Ong who faced problem of low self esteem due to his disability later learned to accept it and be grateful to life.

"To change the environment, we must first change ourselves, and to change ourselves, we must change our thoughts," he said.

During the east coast great flood in 2014, Ong was among many who travelled to assist victims, putting aside all difficulties he had to go through.

Ong and his wife also did a fundraising and collected more than RM15,000 for the flood victims.

He said the disaster brought Malaysians together in unity and harmony to help those in need.

Ong always challenged his extreme limits by participating in sports activities, such as swimming and cycling with the aim to show that being disabled did not mean it is the end of the road in life.

"I was born with disability but this inherent condition will serve as a motivation for me to do better in life," he said.

To Ong, his right hand is not a sign of disability but rather a symbol of victory in climbing through the struggles of life.

The MyHero Award 2.0 is jointly organised by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor (KLSCCI) and Nanyang Siang Pau, supported by the National Unity and Integration Department, The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) with corporate partner Sunsuria Bhd and sponsor Bank of China.