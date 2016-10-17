iProperty.com People's Choice Awards 2016

THE nation's renowned property awards in which property buyers and investors determine the winners is open and awaiting your vote. Aye or nay, you have a say. Here is a chance for you to ballot and put in your vote for 13 categories that include:

»Developer of the Year

»Best Emerging Developer

»Best International Developer

»Best Residential Landed Development

»Best Residential High-Rise Development

»Best Luxury High-Rise Development

»Best Northern Development

»Best Southern Development

»Best Township Development

»Best Mixed Development

»Best Waterfront Development

»Best Value Development

»Best Green Development

Log on to the iProperty website to see who the finalists are and put in your vote to ensure your favourite developer or development is given recognition and acknowledged for his/her competence and expertise.

Moreover, casting your vote may also win you a prize from the exciting array that includes a two-day/onenight stay at KL Hilton, a 32-inch Sharp television,10 cans of Dulux Pentalite Paint, an 11inch Macbook Air, Khind Noodle Cooker, Khind Jug Kettle, Khind Bread Toaster and more.

FORTHRIGHT VOTING ONLINE

Held for the third consecutive year, the iProperty.com People's Choice Awards or PCA this year was declared open on Oct12, 2016.

Voting will end at 11.59pm on Nov 11, followed by a gala dinner at KL Hilton on Dec 15.

The PCA is a platform where worthy developers and worthwhile developments can receive recognition. And how best, but through good old "you-never-can-go-wrong" consumer feedback/vote says REA Group's international chief operating officer Arthur Charlaftis (pix): "In a competitive property market, the iProperty.com

PCA provides a unique and important differentiator with consumers selecting the best developers and most desired properties available in the market. The awards highlight developments which are hitting the mark with property buyers and investors, and provides invaluable insight for people looking for future property investment opportunities in Malaysia."

Put in your vote now and stand to win prizes at www.iproperty.com.my/awards