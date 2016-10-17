Two intergrated terminals will be ready by 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: Two new integrated terminals namely Gombak Integrated Terminal (TBG) and Sungai Buloh Integrated Terminal (TBSB) will be built by 2020.

According to the Land Public Transport Transformation Journey (PTPAD) 2010-2015, the construction of the terminals was to support the capacity of the existing terminals which were increasingly congested due to high demand in line with the network expansion of public land transports around the Greater Kuala Lumpur.

The construction of TBG and TBSB will be borne and operated by the private companies, compared to the Southern Integrated Terminal (TBS) which was funded entirely by the government.

In addition, the government through the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) will increase the total of Park & Ride facilities to 30 by 2019 in high density areas around the city.

SPAD will also launch the trip planner application by the end of the year and implement the Integrated Common Payment System (ICPS) in 2018 which will replace the new card similar to MyRapid.

According to the report, ICPS will standardise the fare system to be more seamless and cost efficient from different operators and the payment can be made at the gates using ATM and debit cards.

The PTPAD report was issued in conjunction with the annual Land Public Transport Symposium 2016 and launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today. — Bernama