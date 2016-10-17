H.I.S. Travel opens office in Bukit Bintang

A LEADING travel agency with offices around the world, H.I.S. Travel (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, is known to have crafted exciting tailor-made travel itineraries that suit customers' wants, needs and travel purposes.

Being a Japanese travel agency and having years of experience in the market especially for its Japan sector tours and trips, H.I.S. Travel is renowned for its wide and attractive offering of travel "products" that include air tickets, hotels, Japan Rail passes and local travel arrangements.

In Kuala Lumpur, the company is pleased to announce the opening of its new branch in the bustling city centre of Bukit Bintang.

Situated on the second floor of Ansa Hotel Kuala Lumpur – the new H.I.S. Travel office is able to offer customers a broad range of products and information, specifically on Japan.

There to offer the best in terms of the whole gambit of "travel Japan" are dedicated travel consultants, ready to put together the best itinerary for a trip to the Land of the Rising Sun.

In conjunction with the opening of this new office, drop by, call or visit the H.I.S. Travel office if not, visit its website to learn its "Grand Opening Promotions" valid until Oct 31.

H.I.S. Travel has more than 300 offices across Japan as well as branches in 130 cities around the globe.