M'sia-S'pore civil service relations most positive, says Ali Hamsa

SINGAPORE: Civil service relations between Malaysia and Singapore is at the most positive level, according to the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa (pix).

Speaking to Bernama, Ali said it was also a reflection of the close relations between both prime ministers Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and Lee Hsien Loong.

"We notice that ties between the (two) national leaders are very close so it is easy for us to undertake any project or study any issue jointly between the two countries and resolve them immediately," he said.

Ali was in Singapore recently to attend the 39th Public Service Games and the 8th Joint Seminar for Public Service Leaders of Singapore and Malaysia.

At the National Day Rally 2016 in August, Lee said Malaysia and Indonesia were Singapore's two most important partners.

"We work hard to build our ties, but these are sensitive, complex relationships," he said when delivering his English speech at ITE College Central.

"There will be differences from time to time, because of their deep-seated attitudes towards us, but today, on the whole, relations with both countries are good," he said.

Lee noted that Malaysia and Singapore had settled the Points of Agreement (POA) on Railway Land.

"For 20 years both countries have tried and succeeded," he said and sparked a round of applause from the audience.

Lee was also in Putrajaya, Malaysia in July witnessing signing of the memorandum of understanding on the High Speed Rail between Singapore and Malaysia. — Bernama