Construction work, business as usual at TOP@Komtar after fire

GEORGE TOWN: The fire that broke out at level 5 of Komtar, here, last Saturday morning was incidental and it did not affect the construction work of the theme park at the level.

Global Built Sdn Bhd managing director, Lim Chip Keong said the construction progress of the theme park was still on track and it was scheduled to be completed by the end of November.

He said the respective restaurants and attractions under the management of The TOP@Komtar were also operating as usual, including Tech Dome Penang.

"The blaze only affected a small portion of the roof on that floor. The roof is 24-feet high, so the fire was an isolated one. That was why you saw a lot of smoke at the roof level. The fire was minimal.

"No damage was reported at any of the premises. The fire was put out within half an hour, and no injuries were reported. The cost of damage has not yet been determined," he told a press conference, here, today.

Last Saturday, the thick and white smoke billowing around the section at 9.40am which caught the attention of passersby was caused by the foam insulation material of the roof structure being scorched up.

Lim said the cause of the fire had yet to be determined as the Penang Fire and Rescue Department was still conducting the relevant test and investigation.

The TOP@Komtar, a one-stop destination for the entire family, is home to a plethora of theme parks, retail and food and beverage outlets, as well as offers a breathtaking panoramic view of the island.

The attractions include the rainbow skywalk, Tech Dome Penang, magic mirror maze, jelly bump, ocean explorer, musical carousel, 7D Discovery Motion Theatre and Jurassic Research Centre, including TOP view restaurant and lounge. — Bernama