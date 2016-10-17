Cause of Komtar fire still under investigation

GEORGE TOWN: The cause of the fire on the fifth floor at Komtar on Saturday is still under investigation.

The fire was located at the roof of the yet-to-be-opened commercial lot under The Top leisure and entertainment development project.

The Top general manager Eugene Yau said the fire was detected at the foam insulation of the roof.

He said the why and how the fire broke out was still being ascertained and that a 20m portion was affected.

He added the structure was not damaged nor were there injuries and the losses were still to be determined.

"Everything is alright," he said in a press conference today at the site.

Pictures of the 10am incident during the weekend have since gone viral on social media sites as Komtar is one of the most iconic buildings in Penang.

On the progress of the project, Yau said the construction of the theme park was ongoing and scheduled to be completed by the end of October.

He added the operations of restaurants and other business which were already opened, including the Penang Tech Dome, continued as usual.