Parti Warisan Sabah gets nod of approval from ROS

KUALA LUMPUR: The Registrar of Societies today approved a new Sabah-based opposition party, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), helmed by former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix).

The party was formed by taking over the Parti Pembangunan Warisan Sabah, which was formed in 2013. Penampang MP Darrel Leiking, a former PKR member, is the deputy president.

Met outside Parliament, Mohd Shafie, who is former Rural and Regional Development Minister, said he would still serve the people even though he is now in the opposition.

He added the party has yet to formally discuss with other opposition parties on working together.

However, Mohd Shafie, who attended today's Parliament sitting where he is seated with other opposition MPs, stressed that the new party did not intend to split votes among the opposition but merely wished to have a local Sabah-based political platform.

The party's vice-presidents are Jaujan Sambakong, Sulabayan assemblyman and former Umno Semporna deputy chairman; Junz

Wong, Likas assemblyman and former DAP member, and Kadazan Dusun Murut Malaysia president Peter Anthony.

Former PKR member Loretto Padua Jr is Warisan's secretary-general.