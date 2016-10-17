Villagers on alert to face king tide phenomenon

NIBONG TEBAL: Kampung Che Isa and Kampung Tok Ipil villagers are prepping themselves to face the king tide phenomenon expected to affect coastal villages this week.

Azam Kamaruddin, 47, of Kampung Che Isa said residents have formed a watch to monitor the seasonal tide.

He said watch members were tasked to alert the villagers if the incoming tidal waters were high enough to flood into homes and the situation may be aggravated if there was heavy rain.

“We have to work together, especially at night, to monitor the water levels,” the river fisherman said when met at his village here.

Both villages have been identified as areas which may be affected by the king tide phenomenon which is expected to last until Oct 19.

When contacted, Jawi assemblyman Soon Lip Chee said the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) have been mandated by the state to monitor all flood prone areas in Penang.

Meanwhile In SELANGOR, the number of evacuees at five relief centres increased to 386 at 9am on Monday from 380 on Sunday night.

According to a Selangor Disaster Operations Room spokesman, the 60 evacuees from 54 last night housed at Datuk Ahmad Razali Multipurpose Hall, were from Kampung Batu 5, Kapar, Klang.

The number of the rest at four other relief centres, namely from Kampung Tok Muda, Kapar (236 evacuees), Sekinchan (two) and Sungai Air Tawar (88) remained the same.

In PERAK, State Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Yahaya Madis said flood relief centres are on standby to receive villagers if the high tide phenomenon hits several districts in the state.

"Evacuation operations have not started but our men are monitoring the situation," he said.

The stations are in Teluk Intan, Hutan Melintang, Sitiawan, Pantai Remis, Pangkor, Kuala Kurau, Parit Buntar, Kerian, Taiping and Kamunting.