Parti Warisan Sabah is new name of Shafie-led party

PUTRAJAYA: Former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal today announced Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) as the name of the new party helmed by him, replacing Parti Pembangunan Warisan Sabah, established in 2013.

Approval for the new name and logo of the party taken over on Sept 22, was obtained from the Registrar of Societies (ROS) on Oct 13, he said when met by reporters at the ROS office, here, today to amend the party's constitution a little.

According to Shafie, who is Warisan president, Penampang Member of Parliament Darell Leiking is party deputy president.

The three vice-presidents are Sulabayan assemblyman Datuk Jaujan Sambakong, Likas assemblyman Junz Wong and Organisation of Kadasan Dusun Murut (KDM) Malaysia president, Datuk Peter Anthony.

Shafie said the establishment of the party was in preparation for the 14th general election. — Bernama