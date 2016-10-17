Take opportunity to practice flexible learning: Idris Jusoh

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians are encouraged to take the opportunity to practice flexible learning to improve the education system in the country, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh.

He said the flexible education could be through face-to-face learning, online learning, Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and experiential learning in workplace.

"Flexible education is seen as a broad container that focuses on offering education anytime, anywhere, to anyone," he said when opening the 2016 MQA & IQA International Seminar On Quality Assurance Of Higher Education, here, today.

He said flexible education also permitted students to add value to their knowledge and skill, whereby engineering students could also learn entrepreneurial skills at the same time.

Idris hoped the two-day seminar beginning today would be the best platform to share and discuss on the new trend of education and new initiatives in higher education.

Speaking to reporters later, Idris said Malaysia pioneered in flexible education at international level through various education approaches such as the Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL) at local universities this year.

About 300 participants from Islamic countries are attending the forum organised by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency and Association of Quality Assurance Agencies of the Islamic World. — Bernama