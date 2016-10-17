3 arrested for assaulting journalists covering Bersih convoy

KUALA SELANGOR: Three men who were arrested for their alleged involvement in assaulting journalists who covered the Bersih 5.0 convoy outside a hypermarket here have been released.

Kuala Selangor district police chief Supt Ruslan Abdullah said the three suspects were released after their statements were taken.

"The investigation is ongoing and we are working on tracking down suspects still at large.

"We will refer the case to the deputy public prosecutor's (DPP) office once the investigation papers are completed," he told theSun when contacted.

On Saturday, police detained three men who were caught in a video that had gone viral that showed them allegedly assaulting the journalists.

Ruslan said that the three suspects were detained after a journalist lodged a police report at 6pm on Saturday here.

He said according to the victim, the journalist and her colleague were harassed by the group of men on motorcycles.

The three suspects, were detained under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 105 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).