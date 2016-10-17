Najib confident Mastura, Budiman will serve rakyat with excellence

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) is confident Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid and Budiman Mohd Zohdi, who were sworn in as members of the Dewan Rakyat, will serve the people with excellence.

Budiman and Mastura took their oath as the Sungai Besar Member of Parliament and Kuala Kangsar Member of Parliament respectively at the 13th sitting of the Dewan Rakyat which started today.

In his latest official Facebook posting, the Prime Minister also congratulated both Members of Parliament.

"Congratulations and I wish all the best to Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid and Budiman Mohd Zohdi, who have taken their oath as members of the Dewan Rakyat, in carrying out their duties", he said.

Budiman, 44, won the Sungai Besar by-election on June 18 with a majority vote of 9,191, surpassing the 399 majority votes garnered by Barisan Nasional (BN) incumbent, the late Tan Sri Noriah Kasnon.

While Mastura, 55, managed to retain the Kuala Kangsar Parliamentary seat held by her husband, the late Datuk Wan Mohammad Khair-il Anuar with 6,969 majority votes in the Kuala Kangsar by-election also on June 18.

The two by-elections were held following the deaths of Noriah and Wan Mohammad Khair-il Anuar, who were killed in a helicopter crash in Sebuyau, Sarawak, on May 5 this year. — Bernama