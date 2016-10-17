Girl, 3, warded in ICU after escalator accident

GEORGE TOWN: A three-year-old girl has been warded at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Penang Hospital after falling from an escalator on Sunday evening.

Northeast district police chief ACP Mior Faridaltrash Wahid said the victim suffered internal bleeding and a cracked skull.

He said she was being carried on the shoulders of her father while going up the escalator during the 6.30pm incident.

Mior said the victim fell from the first floor to the ground floor of a shopping mall in Bukit Jambul near here.

He said police believe the incident happened when the father panicked after the child got her hand stuck on the rubber rails of the escalator.

"He (the father) accidentally let go of the victim and she fell to the ground," he said in a statement today.

The incident is being investigated under the Child Act 2001 for ill-treatment, neglect, abandonment or exposure of children.

Those convicted are liable to face a maximum 10 year prison sentence or a maximum RM20,000 fine.

A video of the incident has been uploaded to video sharing site Youtube and has since been viewed more than a hundred times at the time of writing.

A string of accidents since 2015 involving escalators have spooked the Malaysian public with videos and pictures of such incidents being widely circulated.

On Feb 8 at public transport hub KL Sentral, a three-year-old boy had part of his left foot severed after his limb was stuck between the side panel and steps of an escalator here.

On July 24, 2015, the skin on the right hand of a 10-year-old boy was ripped off after the limb became stuck to the edge of an escalator at a shopping mall in Penang.

Penang Environment, Welfare and Caring Society Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh meanwhile urged parents to be vigilant and careful.

He expressed his sadness and regret over the latest incident and hoped this would be the last of such incidents to take place.

"We pray and hope for her speedy recovery," he told theSun.