Flood victims in 5 relief centres in Selangor rise to 459

SHAH ALAM: The number of people evacuated to five relief centres in Selangor, due to the high tide phenomenon, rose to 459 as at 6pm compared to 386 in the morning.

According to a Selangor disaster operations room spokesman, 133 people comprising residents from Kampung Batu 5, Kapar, Klang, were placed at the Datuk Ahmad Razali Multipurpose Hall, Kapar.

A check by Bernama found more than 30 houses in the village were inundated with up to 0.6m of water as the bund in Sungai Keramat, Batu 5, had collapsed due to the high tide phenomenon.

The flood victims who were placed at four other evacuation centres were from Kampung Tok Muda, Kapar (236 people), people living around Sekinchan (two) and people living in towns and villages around Sungai Air Tawar (88).

Meanwhile, in KEDAH, the number of flood victims evacuated because of the high-tide phenomena in several villages in Kota Kuala Muda remained at 85 people from 24 families.

Kuala Muda District Disaster Management Committee secretariat officer Civil Defence Second Lt Azahar Ahmad said up to 6pm all of them were transferred to four evacuation centres.

"The evacuation centres at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Kuala, Kampung Paya Hall, Haji Yusof Mosque Hall in Bukit Kecil and the house of the Sungai Meriam Village Development and Security Committee chairman," he told Bernama.

Overall, the weather in Kedah is cloudy with intermittent rain.

In the meantime in PERAK, overcast weather was reported at four of the five regions in risk of flooding due to the high tide phenomenon.

A slight drizzle was also reported in Manjung by the Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat.

Meanwhile, Perak Mentri Besar's special officer Datuk Abu Bakar Md Ali said the low bund was not able to withstand the overflow of water welling around 20 houses in Kampung Nelayan, Kuala Bagan Tiang.

In Bagan Datoh, Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Hamzah Hussin said repair work of the sandbars at Parit 25 Baruh Mukim Hutan Melintang was being carried out by the Drainage and Irrigation Department.

In MALACCA, seven coastal areas were put under surveillance of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force since Saturday due to the high tide phenomenon.

The Force in a statement today said the seven areas are Pantai Siring and Anjung Batu Jetty in Jasin district; Umbai Pier, Crystal Bay in Alai, Klebang Beach and Pantai Puteri in Melaka Tengah district and Tanjung Bidara in Alor Gajah.

"Members of the civil defence force have also been stationed at three lifeguard towers at Pantai Puteri, Tanjung Bidara and Pengkalan Balak to monitor the tide situation," the statement said.

The public are advised to stay away from coastal areas if the red warning flag is raised. — Bernama