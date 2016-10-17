EC receives 836 redelineation recommendation objection representations

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission has received 836 objection representations in regard to the electoral boundary redelineation recommendations for Sabah and the peninsula.

The one month period from Sept 15 for display and feedback on the proposed redelineation exercise ended on Friday.

EC chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah said based on Schedule 13 of the Federal Constitution, EC would hold a local inquiry to hear the objection representations.

He said the objections were received from state governments, local authorities and groups of 100 people or more, whose names are in the electoral rolls.

"EC will inform qualified parties through letters on the date, time and place of the local inquiry," he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Hashim said the EC appreciated all parties for their cooperation and participation in the matter.

EC proposes to implement the redelineation as provided for in Clause (2) Article 113 of the Federal Constitution and the amended Clause (2) Article 14 of the Sabah State Constitution, which was gazetted on Aug 18. — Bernama