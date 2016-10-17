Malaysia to employ roller system along high risk roads

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia would employ the Safety Rolling Barrier system along roads identified to be high risk, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the product known as "roller system" and manufactured by the ETI company from South Korea had already been installed at certain roads around Subang in a two-year pilot project.

"The government is always looking at the latest technologies that can ensure safety of road users, as outlined in the Construction Industry Transformation Plan," he said after launching the second Asian International Road Federation Exhibition and Congress at Putra World Trade Centre here, today.

On the development of the Asean highway network, Fadillah said Malaysia was in discussions with neighbouring countries.

"We regularly interact with the other Asean members. For the Pan Borneo project, we discussed with Kalimantan, Indonesia on how to link both countries.

"We are currently discussing with Brunei about upgrading the quality of their roads aside from the links with Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand," he said.

In another development, he said the ministry had directed its engineers to monitor the condition of roads affected by the high tide phenomenon.

"They will monitor and provide assistance in any way aside from alerting road users to use alternative routes," he said.

Certain states in the west coast of the peninsula have begun to feel the effect of the high tide which started on Saturday morning, with two flood evacuation centres opened in Klang and Sabah Bernam, Selangor to cope with any eventuality. — Bernama