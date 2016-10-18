Strong winds, rough sea alert until Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR: Southwesterly wind at 40 to 50km per hour with waves up to 4.5m are expected to occur in the waters off Phuket, Reef North, Layang-layang and Palawan until Thursday.

The Meteorological Department, in a statement, here today said the condition is dangerous to all shipping and coastal activities, including fishing and ferry services.

It said the significant high tide would also occur in the waters off Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak and Selangor which would expose these coastal areas to the rising sea level until Wednesday. — Bernama