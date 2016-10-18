Land public transport projects growth catalysts: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Over RM70 billion of investments in land public transport infrastructure projects have had significant catalytic effects on Malaysia’s economy, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

“The investments in projects such as the Light Rapid Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and High-Speed Rail (HSR) have had wide-ranging catalytic effects on our economy.

“They will bring a lot of benefits to the society, both immediate and in the long term,” he added.

Najib, who is also the finance minister, was speaking at the launch of the Land Public Transport Commission’s (SPAD) “Five-Year Report, Exhibition and Symposium” at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here yesterday.

Najib said over the past five years, Malaysia has taken significant strides and made good progress on the National Land Public Transport Master Plan, as reflected by the higher public transport mode share of 22% in 2015, up from 10% in 2009.

The government aims to increase this share to 40% by end-2020, he said.

“For this to happen, our land public transport system and policies must be more commuter-centric and responsive to fundamental demographic changes.”

Among the investments lodged by the government for land public transport are the RM40.85 million for GoKL free city bus service, as well as the RM548 million bus services initiative called the Interim Stage Bus Support Fund.

The prime minister said the government has invested RM20.6 million in the operation of myBAS services by SPAD in Kangar since August 2015, Seremban since January 2016 and Ipoh since June 2016.

The government has allocated RM760 million for the repairs, rehabilitation and upgrading works for the East Coast railway line from Gemas to Tumpat. A sum of RM661 million has been invested in Bus Rapid Transit Sunway, a pilot project via public-private partnership, which started operations in June 2015. – Bernama