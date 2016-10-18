UK police probe rape allegation at Houses of Parliament

LONDON: A man has been arrested following an allegation of rape at Britain's Houses of Parliament, London police said on Monday.

"Detectives from the Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command are investigating an allegation of rape at the Houses of Parliament in the early hours of Friday, Oct 14.

"A 23-year-old man was arrested that same day on suspicion of rape. He has been bailed pending further enquires to a date in mid-January 2017," the Metropolitan Police told AFP.

The suspect is not an MP and police said they would not identify the victim.

As police enquiries continue, a spokesperson for the House of Commons said they were working with the authorities.

"We are aware of an incident on the Parliamentary Estate which is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Service.

"Parliament is working closely with the police on their investigation and we cannot comment further while this is ongoing," the spokesperson said.

London's Houses of Parliament, also known as the Palace of Westminster, serve both as the centre of British politics and iconic tourist attractions, famed for the Big Ben clock tower.

Designed by Charles Barry and Augustus Pugin, the Houses of Parliament were completed in 1870 and are now a Unesco World Heritage Site. — AFP