Kota Kuala Muda flood victims increase to 94

SUNGAI PETANI: The number of flood victims staying at four evacuation centres following the high tide phenomenon at six villages in Kota Kuala Muda has risen to 94 comprising 27 families compared to 85 yesterday.

Kuala Muda Disaster Management Committee Secretariat officer, Civil Defence 2nd Lt Azahar Ahmad said the increase was confined to Kampung Sungai Meriam.

"As at 4am, 21 victims from six families have been evacuated, compared to 12 from three families when the Sungai Meriam relief centre at the Village Development and Security Committee chairman's house was opened at 1.30am.

"The number of victims in three other evacuation centres at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Kuala, Dewan Kampung Paya, Dewan Masjid Haji Yusof Bukit Kecil remains the same," he told Bernama.

He said 29 victims from 12 families from Kampung Masjid, Kampung Ujung Matang and Kampung Padang Salim were taking shelter at SK Seri Kuala.

"Another 20 victims from four families in Kampung Paya are still staying at Dewan Kampung Paya, while 24 victims comprising five families from Kampung Sungai Yu are putting up at Dewan Masjid Haji Yusof Bukit Kecil," he said. — Bernama