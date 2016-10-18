THREE lecturers from local public universities were chosen as the recipients of the L'Oreal-Unesco For Women in Science Award 2016.

The recipients – UM Faculty of Medicine lecturer Dr Reena Rajasuriar, USM School of Civil Engineering lecturer Dr Fatehah Mohd Omar and USM School of Biological Sciences senior lecturer Dr Nethia Mohana Kumaran, each received a RM30,000 grant from the programme to pursue their respective research.

Reena's research touches on understanding the link between the immune system and the complex ageing process, while Fatehah's and Nethia's research focus on water waste treatment for palm oil industries and customised treatment for nasopharyngeal cancer respectively.

All three recipients were selected from 139 applicants from various fi elds of sciences in the country by a panel of jury from the Education Ministry, Malaysia National Commission for Unesco and Academy of Science Malaysia – where the projects were evaluated according to its merit and value contribution, originality and purpose, methodology as well as contribution to science.

L'Oreal Malaysia managing director Malek Bekdache said that the programme, which has up to date given over RM700,000 worth of research grants to Malaysian applicants, aims to promote women in the science fi eld as well as reduce gender imbalance among world researchers.

"I am proud to announce that the programme has become one of the most prestigious scientifi c awards for women in Malaysia to rise to greater heights.

"By providing support at the pivotal moment in their career, we hope to empower them to further continue their work and continue to become future leaders, and perhaps one day win Nobel Prizes," he said this at the L'Oreal-Unesco for Women in Science Award Ceremony recently.

Bekdache also expressed hope that such effort, along with the spirit of “Malaysia Boleh”, would help make the world a more beautiful place.

Science, Technology and Innovation Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Abu Bakar Mohamad Diah noted that more efforts need to be emphasised on science and development to move the country forward.

He also thanked L'OrealUnesco for introducing the programme in 2006.

"This programme has positioned them as significant contributors to the development of science to help Malaysia progress into a developed nation by 2020," said Abu Bakar.