PM banks on Dr Fauziah to continue humanitarian mission

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak hopes Malaysia's sole 'Women's Boat to Gaza' representative, Dr Fauziah Mohd Hasan, will continue her humanitarian mission for the Palestinian people.

The Prime Minister conveyed this hope to Dr Fauziah, 59, when she paid a courtesy call on him at his office at Parliament Tower here, today.

Also present was Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCARE), Board of Trustees chairman, Assoc Prof Dr Hafidzi Mohd Noor.

"The prime minister has been to Gaza and the plight of the Palestinian people is close to his heart," Dr Fauziah told reporters.

She also expressed her thanks to the prime minister and the Malaysian government for the support rendered to her and her family while she was being detained by Zionist forces.

Dr Fauziah and 10 other WBG mission members were intercepted by Israeli authorities while they were on the Zaytouna-Oliva humanitarian aid ship heading to Gaza on Oct 5 and brought to Ashdod Port.

The humanitarian mission was organised by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

Meanwhile, the intrepid physician said the Freedom Flotilla Coalition wanted Malaysia to take a major role in organising future missions to Gaza.

"They know that the Malaysian government and its people strongly support humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people and it wants us to organise such missions in future," she said. — Bernama