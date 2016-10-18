High tide phenomenon in Penang not serious: DID

BUTTERWORTH: Heavy rain that lasted more than two hours early this morning and the high-tide phenomenon resulted in Kampung Manis, Perai and the Telok Ipil area, Nibong Tebal here being inundated by 3.1m of water at 2am today, the highest level since the phenomenon started.

No residents had been evacuated and the water receded about two hours later.

The Director of the Penang Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), Sabri Abdul Mulok said that as a whole, the high-tide phenomenon in the state was not serious.

The Kampung Manis area was flooded because the village was located in a low-lying area which was 2.6m whereas the high tide could reach up to three metres.

"We have proposed to the state government that residents in the area be evacuated to nearby areas or the medium-cost houses there," he said after observing the situation at Kampung Manis, here today.

Meanwhile, the state DID had carried out work to deepen the river and stabilise the river banks at several locations in the state to overcome the flood problems.

"Among the projects being carried out were the upgrading of the irrigation canal and the construction of a pump-house at Permatang Tinggi 1 and 2 in Bukit Mertajam and Pangkalan Machang near Sungai Dua," he said. — Bernama