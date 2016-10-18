Guan Eng rubbishes view that Penang govt performed better economically under BN

Posted on 18 October 2016 - 02:40pm Last updated on 18 October 2016 - 03:27pm

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government is not buying the view that the state performed better economically under Barisan Nasional (BN).

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) said his administration in 2015 recorded a 5.5% gross domestic product (GDP) compared to the national average of 5% then.

The GDP for 2014 for Penang was at 8% compared to the national average of 6% then, he added.

He also pointed out growth for GDP per capita (GDP divided by population) in Penang under Pakatan Harapan recorded the top spot for the 2014-2015 period.

He said this compared to the 2006-2007 period where the state was at the bottom of the GDP per capita table.

He also released figures for the 2005-2010 period showing GDP per capita had improved in Penang since 2008.

He said the criticisms against the Penang administration was due to BN not being able to bear seeing Penang at the top spot.

"The best is yet to come," he told a press conference today.

The Lim administration has been in a verbal face-off with BN and Gerakan leaders over economic performance.

On Sunday, Penang BN chairman Teng Chang Yeow defended the BN government of the 1990s until losing the state in 2008.

Figures he released showed the Penang GDP from 1992 to 2007 was above the national average except in the 1998 financial crisis, with the highest GDP growth in 1994 with 14.1%.

He said PH recorded a GDP growth higher than the national average only in 2008 (the year PH won the state) and 2010.

The figures for economic performance under PH were however disputed by Lim who said they were outdated.