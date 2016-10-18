Cutting health ministry's budget will have impact on Rakyat, deputy minister reiterates

KUALA LUMPUR: Any cut to the health ministry's budget for 2017 will have a direct impact to the population.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya (pix) said the ministry could not afford any more budget cuts from the RM23 billion it had received for 2016 as it was already finding it hard to sustain.

"This year we are hoping there is no cut to our budget. We want additional. If we don't get it, at least maintain it at the current rate.

"If the budget we have right now is just enough, cutting it will only cause us problem in serving the rakyat," he told a press conference after officiating the World Medical Tourism Conference 2016, here, today.

Hilmi noted that the ministry could only allocate RM1.6 billion of its budget this year for the development of new hospitals, clinics, and other health facilities, a considerably small amount.



