Thailand confirms arrest of five people under recent security sweep

BANGKOK: Thai authorities arrested five people and confiscated pipe bombs in a recent security sweep in response to a threat by unspecified individuals to carry out car bomb attacks in the city.

National Security Council secretary-general Gen Thawip Netniyom said, the five men were arrested due to security issues and their detention was to facilitate further investigations.

"The five arrested men were known to be involved in security matters. Their arrest in a security operation was related to the threat to launch three car bomb attacks in the city between Oct 25 to 30," he told the media at the Government House, here today.

Heavily-armed police commandos launched coordinated raids beginning late last week in Ramkhamhaeng area near Bangkok and Samut Prakan yesterday, where more than 40 people were taken in for questioning but later released.

The Ramkhamhaeng area is known to accommodate a large number of Thai Muslims, mostly from the southern provinces.

On the materials seized during a security operation at Bangpli, Samut Prakan yesterday, Thawip said, the materials had been sent to the laboratory for further analysis to determine whether it contained any explosive precursor.

"We are waiting for the lab test," added Thawip.

The recent security raids followed a leaked police memo dated Oct 8 which stated that at least five targets in the Samut Prakan province, near Bangkok could be threatened by car bomb attacks.

The five targets mentioned in the secret memo were Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bhumibol Bridge, Ancient Siam open air museum, Samut Prakan crocodile farm and zoo and Erawan museum.

The threat could be related to the upcoming anniversary of Tak Bai incident on Oct 24, 2005 where dozens of people had died. — Bernama