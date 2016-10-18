Trader gets discharge of threatening nasi kandar restaurant worker

GEORGE TOWN: A trader was today discharged not amounting to acquittal, of threatening a nasi kandar restaurant worker, and damaging property.

Magistrate Catherine Nicholas said the magistrate's court came to the decision after receiving a directive from the head of the Prosecution Unit.

Wan Rusli Zain,49, allegedly threatened restaurant worker, Abdul Alim Habib Rahuman,33, at 12.20am on Aug 25, under Section 506 of the Penal Code which carry a two years maximum jail sentence, or fine or both, upon conviction.

The trader was also charged with damaging the cash register and food rack of Nasi Kandar Deen Jelutong, causing a RM3,000 loss at the same time and date.

He was charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code and if convicted, could be jailed for five years, or fine, or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Izzah Shaharuddin prosecuted. — Bernama