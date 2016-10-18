Guillemard Reservoir unaffected after partial collapse of Jalan Lembah Permai

GEORGE TOWN: The Guillemard Reservoir is unaffected by the partial collapse of Jalan Lembah Permai last Thursday.

Penang Water Supply Corp (PBAPP) CEO Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said the reservoir was some 30m away from the collapsed portion.

He said the 34.45million litre capacity reservoir was declared to be safe and stable after inspection by the state government geotechnical consultant Datuk Gue See Sew.

He said PBAPP has not detected any crack nor movement at the reservoir which was built in 1929 nor were any water pipes affected by the collapse.

"The safety and security of the reservoir as well as water supply services in Tanjung Tokong and Tanjung Bungah have not been compromised," he said in a statement yesterday.

The road which connects Mount Erskine to Tanjung Bungah has since been closed for six weeks to facilitate repairs.

The cracks, measuring 75m in length and 10m in width, appeared following a downpour at that time.