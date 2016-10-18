IPF refuses to unite under MIC

IPOH: All Malaysian Indian Progressive Front (IPF), a breakaway party of MIC, has rejected the proposal by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak to reconciliate or unite under MIC for the betterment of the Indian community.

It president Datuk M.Sambanthan said they will not work with MIC now or in the near future.

"We always appreciate the efforts and steps proposed by the Prime Minister to assist the community but MIC is not interested in the agenda," he said, adding IPF had enough as MIC "only talk and shake their heads but in the end, nothing comes out of it".

Sambanthan was commenting on the call by Najib during the MIC general assembly on Sunday for Indian-based parties such as IPF, Malaysian Indian United Party (MIUP) and Makkal Sakthi to unite under MIC.

According to Najib, there are too many Indian parties claiming to represent the Indian community and their demands are overwhelming.

Sambanthan hit out at MIC, which claimed to look into the interests of the community but nothing has been done.

"IPF had assisted MIC at certain times but they refused to recognise us and will only come back when an issue is raised or when election draws near.

"Even MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam had not taken any efforts to approach us and on the other hand, make empty promises to the Prime Minister," he said.

He added IPF was never invited to attend MIC's annual delegates conference as their focus was on their interest and not in cooperating to ensure a big win for BN.

He said IPF will not go on the ground to help MIC candidates in the next general election.